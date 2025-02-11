Joke of the Night for February 11, 2025: The best animal jokes to make you laugh
Tonight's Joke of the Night is a chilly silly! Here's some family fun to make you smile.
Joke of the Night
Question: Who is a penguin's favorite relative?
Answer: Aunt Arctica.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Shaun Meintjes