Joke of the Night for February 14, 2025: Love jokes to make you laugh on Valentine's Day
Happy Valentine's Day! Tonight's Joke of the Night is here with some love and laughter.
Joke of the Night
Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Frank.
Frank who?
Frank you for loving me.
