Joke of the Night for February 14, 2025: Love jokes to make you laugh on Valentine's Day

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns.

Happy Valentine's Day! Tonight's Joke of the Night is here with some love and laughter.

Joke of the Night

Knock, knock.

Who's there?

Frank.

Frank who?

Frank you for loving me.

