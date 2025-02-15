Joke of the Night for February 15, 2025: The best cat jokes to make you laugh away Caturday
Happy Caturday! Tonight's Joke of the Night is here with a kitty silly to make you smile.
Joke of the Night
Question: What song do cats always request from the DJ?
Answer: "Mice Mice Baby."
