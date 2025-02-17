Joke of the Night for February 17, 2025: The best jokes to make you laugh away Presidents' Day
Tonight's Joke of the Night is here to make you laugh in honor of Presidents' Day. Here's one to make you smile.
Joke of the Night
Question: What do you get when you cross a zucchini with the first US president?
Answer: George Squashington.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Ben Noble