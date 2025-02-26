Joke of the Night for February 26, 2025: The best jokes to make you laugh
Tonight's Joke of the Night is a bit of British banter to make you chuckle! Here's a silly to make you laugh.
Joke of the Night
Question: Why is England the wettest country?
Answer: Because so many kings and queens have reigned there.
