Joke of the Night for February 5, 2025: The best animal jokes to laugh the day away

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best cat jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived! Here's a beary funny one to make you chuckle.

Joke of the Night

Question: What's a panda's favorite cooking utensil?

Answer: A pan, duh!

Joke of the Night for February 5, 2025.
Joke of the Night for February 5, 2025.  © Unsplash/Jay Wennington

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for February 5, 2025: The best animal jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for February 5, 2025: The best animal jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for February 4, 2025: The best nighttime jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for February 4, 2025: The best nighttime jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for February 4, 2025: Sweet jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for February 4, 2025: Sweet jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for February 3, 2025: The best animal jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for February 3, 2025: The best animal jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for February 3, 2025: The best monkey jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for February 3, 2025: The best monkey jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Day for February 2, 2025: The best sports jokes to get your funny on this Sunday Funday Joke of the Day for February 2, 2025: The best sports jokes to get your funny on this Sunday Funday
Joke of the Night for February 1, 2025: The best cat jokes to laugh Caturday away Joke of the Night for February 1, 2025: The best cat jokes to laugh Caturday away
Joke of the Day for February 1, 2025: The best cat jokes to get your funny on for Caturday Joke of the Day for February 1, 2025: The best cat jokes to get your funny on for Caturday

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Jay Wennington

More on Joke of the Day: