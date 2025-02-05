Joke of the Night for February 5, 2025: The best animal jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived! Here's a beary funny one to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Night
Question: What's a panda's favorite cooking utensil?
Answer: A pan, duh!
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Jay Wennington