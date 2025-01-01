Joke of the Night for January 1, 2025: The best jokes to laugh on New Year's Day
Happy New Year! Tonight's Joke of the Night is here to help you ring in 2025 with some laughs.
Joke of the Night
Knock knock.
Who’s there?
Radio.
Radio who?
Radio not, it’s a new year!
