Joke of the Night for January 13, 2025: The best winter jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is a fruity funny! Here's one to make you smile before your ZZZs.
Joke of the Night
Question: Why did the banana go to the doctor?
Answer: It didn't peel well.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Daria Nepriakhina