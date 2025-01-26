Joke of the Night for January 26, 2025: The best dinosaur jokes to laugh the night away

Tonight's Joke of the Night is dino-mite! Here's a silly flying in to make you smile.

Joke of the Night

Question: What was the scariest dinosaur?

Answer: The Terror-dactyl.

Joke of the Night for January 26, 2025.
Joke of the Night for January 26, 2025.  © Unsplash/Arthur Shuraev

