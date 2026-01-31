Joke of the Night for January 31, 2026: A cat laugh for Caturday

Today's Joke of the Night has arrived with a Caturday laugh.

Why did the cat have minty breath?

They always use mousewash.

Cover photo: Unsplash/Hongwei FAN

