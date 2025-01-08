Joke of the Night for January 8, 2025: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived to make you chuckle. Here's a silly before you hit the hay.
Joke of the Night
Question: Why do eyeshadow and mascara never stay mad at each other?
Answer: Because they always make-up!
