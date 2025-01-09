Joke of the Night for January 9, 2025: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is a yummy funny! Here's a silly to chomp down on before you hit the hay.
Joke of the Night
Question: What's a shark’s favorite sandwich?
Answer: Peanut butter and jellyfish.
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Cover photo: Unsplash/David Clode