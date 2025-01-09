Joke of the Night for January 9, 2025: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is a yummy funny! Here's a silly to chomp down on before you hit the hay.

Joke of the Night

Question: What's a shark’s favorite sandwich?

Answer: Peanut butter and jellyfish.

Joke of the Night for January 9, 2025.
Joke of the Night for January 9, 2025.  © Unsplash/David Clode

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for January 9, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for January 9, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for January 8, 2025: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for January 8, 2025: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for January 8, 2025: The best winter jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for January 8, 2025: The best winter jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for January 7, 2025: The best winter jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for January 7, 2025: The best winter jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for January 7, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for January 7, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for January 6, 2025: The best winter jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for January 6, 2025: The best winter jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for January 6, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for January 6, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for January 5, 2025: The best jokes to laugh Sunday Funday away Joke of the Night for January 5, 2025: The best jokes to laugh Sunday Funday away

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/David Clode

More on Joke of the Day: