Joke of the Night for July 14, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is a fishy funny. Here's one to end your weekend with a laugh.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why are fish always watching their weight?
Answer: They have a lot of scales.
