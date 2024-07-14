Joke of the Night for July 14, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Today's free joke of the night

Tonight's Joke of the Night is a fishy funny. Here's one to end your weekend with a laugh.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why are fish always watching their weight?

Answer: They have a lot of scales.

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

