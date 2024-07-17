Joke of the Night for July 17, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is a batty funny. Here's one to end your night with a superhero-sized silly.
Joke of the Night
Question: Which superhero is the best at hitting home runs?
Answer: Batman.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Sajjad Ahmadi