Joke of the Night for July 20, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is ending your Caturday right! Here's one to make you smile before the ZZZs.
Joke of the Night
Question: Why do cats make great actors?
Answer: They are the purr-fect purr-formers.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/The Lucky Neko