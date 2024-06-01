Joke of the Night for June 1, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is sending you to sleep with some kitty sillies. Here's a funny before you catch some ZZZs.
Joke of the Day
Question: What do you call a cat that addresses the media?
Answer: A press kit.
