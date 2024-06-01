Joke of the Night for June 1, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away

Tonight's Joke of the Night is sending you to sleep with some kitty sillies. Here's a funny before you catch some ZZZs.

Question: What do you call a cat that addresses the media?

Joke of the Night for May 28, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Joke of the Day for May 29, 2024: Get your funny on

Joke of the Night for May 29, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Joke of the Day for May 30, 2024: Get your funny on

Joke of the Night for May 30, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Joke of the Day for May 31, 2024: Get your funny on

Joke of the Night for May 31, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Joke of the Day for June 1, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

