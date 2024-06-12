Joke of the Night for June 12, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is a yummy silly. Here's a one-in-a-melon funny before your ZZZs.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why do watermelons get upset so easily?
Answer: They're melondramatic.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Sahand Babali