Joke of the Night for June 19, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Tonight's Joke of the Night is sailing with sillies! Here's a laugh before your ZZZs.

Answer: Because he always got lost at "C."

Question: Why couldn't the sailor learn the alphabet?

