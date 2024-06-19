Joke of the Night for June 19, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is sailing with sillies! Here's a laugh before your ZZZs.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why couldn't the sailor learn the alphabet?
Answer: Because he always got lost at "C."
Cover photo: Unsplash/Austin Neill