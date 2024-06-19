Joke of the Night for June 19, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Tonight's Joke of the Night is sailing with sillies! Here's a laugh before your ZZZs.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why couldn't the sailor learn the alphabet?

Answer: Because he always got lost at "C."

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

