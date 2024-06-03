Joke of the Night for June 3, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is sending you to sleep with some sillies. Here's a funny that's horsing around before you catch some ZZZs.
Joke of the Day
Question: What did the horse say when it tripped?
Answer: "Help, I've fallen and I can't giddyup!"
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Sander Weeteling