Joke of the Night for June 30, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived! Here's a funny to end your Sunday with a laugh.
Joke of the Day
Question: What does a Secret Service agent do when it's time for bed?
Answer: He goes under cover.
