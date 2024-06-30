Joke of the Night for June 30, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived!

Joke of the Day

Question: What does a Secret Service agent do when it's time for bed?

Answer: He goes under cover.

Joke of the Night for June 30, 2024.  © Unsplash/Dex Ezekiel

