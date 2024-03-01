Joke of the Night for March 1, 2024: The best jokes before bed
Tonight's Joke of the Night is serving some LOL with your ZZZs! Here's an egg-cellent dose of funny before bed for some snooze-time sillies.
Joke of the Day
Question: What type of car does an egg drive?
Answer: A Yolkswagen.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Alexandru Bogdan