Joke of the Night for March 11, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your nighttime dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is serving some LOL with your ZZZs. Here's a funny before bed to laugh the day away.

Joke of the Night

Question: Why did the roofer go to the hospital?

Answer: He had shingles.

Joke of the Night for March 11, 2024.
Joke of the Night for March 11, 2024.  © Unsplash/Tim Mossholder

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for March 11, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for March 11, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for March 10, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for March 10, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for March 9, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for March 9, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for March 9, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday Joke of the Day for March 9, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday
Joke of the Night for March 8, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for March 8, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for March 8, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for March 8, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for March 7, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for March 7, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for March 7, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for March 7, 2024: Get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Tim Mossholder

More on Joke of the Day: