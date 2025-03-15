Joke of the Night for March 15, 2025: The best cat jokes to make you chuckle
Tonight's Joke of the Night is sending your Caturday out with some laughs! Here's a kitty funny to make you smile before your ZZZs.
Joke of the Night
Question: What did the kittens say at the movies?
Answer: "Pass the paw-pcorn, please."
