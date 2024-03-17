Joke of the Night for March 17, 2024: The best jokes to laugh away St. Patrick's Day
Tonight's Joke of the Night is serving some LOL with your ZZZs. Here's a funny to send your St. Patrick's Day off right.
Joke of the Night
Question: How does a leprechaun end a phone call?
Answer: Saying, "Irish you well!"
Cover photo: Unsplash/Judith Chambers