Joke of the Night for March 23, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is kicking off your trip to Dreamland with a smile! Here's a funny that's just monkeying around.
Joke of the Day
Question: What do you call monkeys who share an Amazon account?
Answer: Prime-mates.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Jamie Haughton