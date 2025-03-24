Joke of the Night for March 24, 2025: Silly animal jokes to make you smile
Tonight's Joke of the Night is an egg-cellent silly! Here's a cheeky funny to make you smile.
Joke of the Night
Question: What did the chicken with hiccups lay?
Answer: Scrambled eggs.
