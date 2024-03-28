Joke of the Night for March 28, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Tonight's Joke of the Night is a birthday bedtime funny! Here's a silly before you sleep.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why are thieves the best at crashing a birthday party?

Answer: They always take the cake.

Joke of the Night for March 28, 2024.
Joke of the Night for March 28, 2024.  © Unsplash/Nick Stephenson

