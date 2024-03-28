Joke of the Night for March 28, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is a birthday bedtime funny! Here's a silly before you sleep.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why are thieves the best at crashing a birthday party?
Answer: They always take the cake.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Nick Stephenson