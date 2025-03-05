Joke of the Night for March 5, 2025: Simple jokes to make you smile
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived! Here's a sporty silly to make you smile before the ZZZs.
Joke of the Night
Question: What do cookies and baseball teams have in common?
Answer: They both need a good batter.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Chris Chow