Joke of the Night for March 9, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Nom nom! Tonight's Joke of the Night is serving some LOL with your ZZZs. Here's a yummy funny before bed to laugh the day away.
Joke of the Day
Question: What did Mr. and Mrs. Hamburger name their new baby?
Answer: Patty.
Cover photo: Unsplash/amirali mirhashemian