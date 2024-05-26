Joke of the Night for May 26, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is sending you to sleep with the sillies. Here's a musical funny to play out your ZZZs.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why shouldn't you play piano by ear?

Answer: It's easier to use your hands!

Joke of the Night for May 26, 2024.
Joke of the Night for May 26, 2024.  © Unsplash/Jordan Whitfield

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for May 26, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for May 26, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for May 25, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away Joke of the Night for May 25, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away
Joke of the Day for May 25, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday Joke of the Day for May 25, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday
Joke of the Night for May 24, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for May 24, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for May 24, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for May 24, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for May 23, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for May 23, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for May 23, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for May 23, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for May 22, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for May 22, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Jordan Whitfield

More on Joke of the Day: