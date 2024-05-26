Joke of the Night for May 26, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is sending you to sleep with the sillies. Here's a musical funny to play out your ZZZs.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why shouldn't you play piano by ear?
Answer: It's easier to use your hands!
