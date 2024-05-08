Joke of the Night for May 8, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Tonight's Joke of the Night is sending you to sleep with the sillies. Here's a funny to drive you bananas before bed.

Question: What do you call a shoe made from a banana?

Answer: A slipper.

Joke of the Night for May 8, 2024.  © Unsplash/Mike Dorner

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Mike Dorner

