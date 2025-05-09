Joke of the Night for May 9, 2025: Animal funnies to make you smile

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Brr! Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived with a slippery silly. Here's one to make you smile tonight.

Joke of the Night

Question: What's a penguin's favorite song?

Answer: "Ice, Ice, Baby".

Joke of the Night for May 9, 2025.
Joke of the Night for May 9, 2025.  © Unsplash/Phyllis Kosminsky

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for May 9, 2025: An animal joke to get your funny on Joke of the Day for May 9, 2025: An animal joke to get your funny on
Joke of the Day for May 8, 2025: An animal joke to get your funny on Joke of the Day for May 8, 2025: An animal joke to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for May 7, 2025: A funny to make you smile tonight Joke of the Night for May 7, 2025: A funny to make you smile tonight
Joke of the Day for May 7, 2025: An awesome animal joke to get your funny on Joke of the Day for May 7, 2025: An awesome animal joke to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for May 6, 2025: Awesome animal jokes to make you laugh Joke of the Night for May 6, 2025: Awesome animal jokes to make you laugh
Joke of the Day for May 6, 2025: Animal jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for May 6, 2025: Animal jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for May 5, 2025: Animal jokes to make you laugh Joke of the Night for May 5, 2025: Animal jokes to make you laugh
Joke of the Day for May 5, 2025: A funny joke to make you chuckle Joke of the Day for May 5, 2025: A funny joke to make you chuckle

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Phyllis Kosminsky

More on Joke of the Day: