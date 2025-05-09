Joke of the Night for May 9, 2025: Animal funnies to make you smile
Brr! Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived with a slippery silly. Here's one to make you smile tonight.
Joke of the Night
Question: What's a penguin's favorite song?
Answer: "Ice, Ice, Baby".
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Phyllis Kosminsky