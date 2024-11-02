Joke of the Night for November 2, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is in honor of Caturday! Here's one that's feline silly to make you laugh before your ZZZs.

Joke of the Night

Question: What religion do many kittens practice?

Answer: Cat-tholism.

Joke of the Night for November 2, 2024.

