Joke of the Night for November 2, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is in honor of Caturday! Here's one that's feline silly to make you laugh before your ZZZs.
Joke of the Night
Question: What religion do many kittens practice?
Answer: Cat-tholism.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Cassiano Psomas