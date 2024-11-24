Joke of the Night for November 24, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is lighting up the laughs! Here's one to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Night
Question: Why do candles love birthdays?
Answer: They like to get lit.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Nick Stephenson