Joke of the Night for November 27, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away on Thanksgiving Eve
Tonight's Joke of the Night is bringing the funnies for Thanksgiving Eve! Here's a holiday silly to make you chuckle on Thanksgiving Week.
Joke of the Night
Question: What Thanksgiving dish is most popular at the kids' table?
Answer: Crayon-berry sauce.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Megan Watson