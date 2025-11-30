Joke of the Night for November 30, 2025: A funny to tickle your pickle
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived to close out your weekend with a smile! Here's one to tickle your pickle.
Joke of the Day
What did the cucumber say to the pickle?
"You mean a great dill to me."
