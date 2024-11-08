Joke of the Night for November 8, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the night away
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived. Here's one bouncing with funny to send you to sleep with a smile.
Joke of the Night
Question: Why don't babies score in basketball?
Answer: They're always dribbling.
Cover photo: Unsplash/TJ Dragotta