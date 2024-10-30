Joke of the Night for October 30, 2024: The best jokes to laugh away Halloween Eve
Tonight's Joke of the Night is crawling with funny for Halloween Eve! Here's one to cackle the night away before your ZZZs.
Joke of the Night
Question: How do you fix a broken pumpkin?
Answer: With a pumpkin patch.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Jonathan Talbert