Joke of the Night for September 1, 2025: To make you laugh on Labor Day!
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived to close out Labor Day Weekend! Here's one to make you laugh while you're grillin' and chillin'.
Joke of the Night
Why did the kid bring a ladder to the Labor Day BBQ?
He heard the steaks were high.
