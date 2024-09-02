Joke of the Night for September 2, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrr-ived! Here's a funny to make you smile before the ZZZs.
Joke of the Night
Question: What job would a pirate do if he wasn't a pirate?
Answer: Be an arrr-chitect.
