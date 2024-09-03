Joke of the Night for September 3, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Tonight's Joke of the Night is computing the sillies! Here's a funny to make you smile before the ZZZs.

Joke of the Night

Question: What did the baby computer call his father?

Answer: "Data."

Joke of the Night for September 3, 2024.

