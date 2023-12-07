Washington Post staffers walk off the job in 24-hour strike for fair pay

Washington DC - Hundreds of staff at The Washington Post, one of America's most storied newspapers, walked off the job Thursday in a 24-hour strike after 18 months of contract negotiations failed to secure a deal.

Employees of The Washington Post walked off the job on Thursday in a 24-hour strike for a new contract. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

Chanting "Fair pay now" and raising signs reading "Show us the $$$$," staff and supporters protested outside the paper's downtown Washington offices as the Post Guild estimated 750 people would be engaging in the work stoppage.

The strike comes amid a tumultuous US media landscape, which has not spared the national daily, owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos — one of the world's richest men, whose e-commerce giant has aggressively pushed back against unionization efforts there.

The media industry saw some 17,500 job cuts in the first half of 2023 alone, according to Challenger, Gray, and Christmas, a human resources consultancy. Over the past two decades, as the internet has eaten into traditional advertising revenue, some 2,500 newspapers have shuttered altogether.

At the same time, outlets like The New York Times — a Post competitor — have prospered, with the Times recently hitting 10 million subscribers as it expanded into offering cooking recipes and games, as well as acquiring sports outlet The Athletic.

The Post strike comes after failed talks to reach a new deal over pay, remote work, and other conditions. Layoffs last year as well as hiring freezes are also affecting work conditions and morale, said Katie Mettler, a local reporter and union co-chair. The Times reported earlier this year that the Post was on track to lose about $100 million this year, which the union has blamed on poor management.

"The company has tried to balance its books by laying off nearly 40 people in the last year," the union said in a letter announcing the strike. Some 240 voluntary buyouts were offered this fall, and the paper "has threatened that if they don't get enough people to leave, more layoffs will be next."

"We're not asking for charity," Mettler told AFP, adding that "we can't become profitable again if our employees leave... because this institution isn't paying us wages that keep up with inflation."