Red Cup Rebellion: Starbucks Workers United launches largest strike in its history

Starbucks workers around the country hit the streets on Thursday for their biggest strike in history: the second-annual Red Cup Rebellion.

Starbucks workers on Staten Island in New York participate in the 2023 Red Cup Rebellion. © Screenshot/X/@nycpa

Starbucks Workers United is once again walking out on Red Cup Day – the coffee chain's biggest sales promotion of the year – to protest rampant anti-labor activities.

The union has described the annual event, which includes a giveaway of a reusable cup on select holiday drink orders, as one of workers' busiest days of the year.

"Promotion days like Red Cup Day, half-off ThursYays and Buy One Get One Free offers cause a flood of customers to stores without any additional staffing to cover the influx of orders," Starbucks Workers United wrote in a press release.

"Starbucks workers can't keep working with such short staffing," said Neha Cremin, a barista in Oklahoma City. "At my store, we're expected to make drive-thru orders, walk-up orders, mobile orders, and delivery orders. This is difficult enough to manage with a fully-staffed floor, but we're often expected to manage all these things with only three workers."

Instead of accepting these grueling and exploitative working conditions, thousands of Starbucks employees across the country are taking a stand and once again urging the company to bargain with unionized stores over issues of pay, staffing, scheduling, safety, and more.

Over 100 stores participated in last year's Red Cup Rebellion. With the number of unionized Starbucks locations growing, the day of action is expected to be even bigger in 2023.