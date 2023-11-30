UAW launches major campaign to organize workers at Tesla and other non-union auto factories

Detroit, Michigan - Shortly after ratifying new contract agreements with the Big Three carmakers, the United Auto Workers (UAW) union has announced a campaign to organize employees at a host of other non-union factories.

Under the leadership of President Shawn Fain, the UAW is looking to support union organizing efforts at car factories beyond the Big Three. © SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The UAW has said it plans to help organize nearly 150,000 workers at over 12 non-union carmaker facilities, particularly in the South.

On the target list are factories run by Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, Nissan, Subaru, Mazda, Volkswagen, Mercedes, BMW, and Volvo, as well as Tesla, Rivian, and Lucid.

The announcement comes less than two weeks after UAW members at Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis ratified contract agreements with major improvements in pay, benefits, and working conditions following a historic, weeks-long strike.

The win spurred Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Subaru, and Hyundai to raise wages at their US factories, which many saw as a preemptive move to undermine organizing efforts.

"To all the autoworkers out there working without the benefits of a union, now it's your turn," UAW President Shawn Fain said in a video address. "You don't have to live paycheck to paycheck. You don't have to worry about how you're going to pay your rent or feed your family while the company makes billions."