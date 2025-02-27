Pentagon says trans troops will be kicked out of US Army unless they can obtain "waiver"

Washington DC - The US will remove transgender troops from the military unless they obtain a waiver on a case-by-case basis, the Pentagon said in a Wednesday memo.

The memo became public as part of a court filing in a case challenging President Donald Trump's late January executive order that was aimed at barring military service by transgender personnel.

"Service members who have a current diagnosis or history of, or exhibit symptoms consistent with, gender dysphoria will be processed for separation from military service," the memo said.

These troops may be "considered for a waiver on a case-by-case basis, provided there is a compelling government interest in retaining the service member that directly supports warfighting capabilities," it said.

To obtain such a waiver, troops must show that they have never attempted to transition, as well as demonstrate "36 consecutive months of stability in the service member's sex without clinically significant distress or impairment in social, occupational, or other important areas of functioning."

Another Pentagon memo issued earlier this month barred transgender people from joining the military and halted gender transition treatment for others who are already in uniform.

The latest memo also states that "applicants for military service... who have a current diagnosis or history of, or exhibit symptoms consistent with, gender dysphoria are disqualified for military service," as are those with "a history of cross-sex hormone therapy or sex reassignment or genital reconstruction surgery as treatment for gender dysphoria."