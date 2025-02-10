Pentagon revives Trump's ban on transgender troops in new escalation

Washington DC - In a new attack on LGBTQ+ rights, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has issued a memo preventing transgender people from joining the US military and halting gender transition treatment for others who are already in uniform.

The February 7 memo became public on Monday as part of a court filing in a case challenging President Donald Trump's late January executive order that was aimed at barring military service by transgender personnel.

"Effective immediately, all new accessions for individuals with a history of gender dysphoria are paused," Hegseth's memo said.

Additionally, "all unscheduled, scheduled or planned medical procedures associated with affirming or facilitating a gender transition for service members are paused," the memo said.

It did not specify what will happen to transgender personnel who are already in the military, but quoted Trump's executive order, which said: "Expressing a false 'gender identity' divergent from an individual's sex cannot satisfy the rigorous standards necessary for military service."

Transgender Americans have faced a roller coaster of changing policies on military service in recent years, with Democratic administrations seeking to permit them to serve openly while Trump has repeatedly sought to keep them out of the ranks.