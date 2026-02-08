Iran foreign minister issues warning to US as he looks toward further nuclear talks
Tehran, Iran - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday he hoped talks with the US would resume soon, while reiterating Tehran's red lines and warning against any American attack.
According to excerpts published on his official Telegram channel during an interview with the Al Jazeera network, Araghchi said that Iran's missile program was "never negotiable" in Friday's talks in Oman.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to raise the ballistic missiles program in a meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington next week.
Araghchi, meanwhile, warned that Tehran would target US bases in the region if the US attacked Iranian territory.
It came as lead Iran negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visited the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea, signaling the persistent threat of US military action.
The US military's Central Command said the two top officials visited the nuclear-powered vessel in a post on social media.
In his own social media post, Witkoff said the aircraft carrier and its strike group was "keeping us safe and upholding President Trump's message of peace through strength."
Trump announces new sanctions on Iranian oil exports
Araghchi on Saturday said that despite the talks in Muscat being indirect, "an opportunity arose to shake hands with the American delegation."
He called the talks "a good start," but insisted "there is a long way to go to build trust." He said the talks would resume "soon."
Trump on Friday called the talks "very good," and pledged another round of negotiations next week.
Despite this, he signed an executive order effective from Saturday that called for the "imposition of tariffs" on countries still doing business with Iran.
The US also announced new sanctions against numerous shipping entities and vessels, aimed at curbing Iran's oil exports.
More than a quarter of Iran's trade is with China, with $18 billion in imports and $14.5 billion in exports in 2024, according to World Trade Organization data.
Israel's Netanyahu due to meet with Trump
Araghchi told Al Jazeera that nuclear enrichment was Iran's "inalienable right and must continue."
"We are ready to reach a reassuring agreement on enrichment," he said. "The Iranian nuclear case will only be resolved through negotiations."
He also said Iran's missile program was "never negotiable" because it relates to a "defense issue."
Netanyahu is set to meet Trump on Wednesday to discuss the Iran talks, the premier's office said in a statement Saturday.
The Israeli PM – who is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza – "believes any negotiations must include limitations on ballistic missiles and a halting of the support for the Iranian axis," his office said, referring to Iran's allies in the region.
On Saturday, Araghchi criticized what he labeled a "doctrine of domination" that allows Israel to expand its military arsenal while pressuring other states in the region to disarm.
Friday's negotiations were the first since nuclear talks between Iran and the US collapsed last year following Israel's unprecedented bombing campaign against Iran, which triggered a 12-day war.
During the war, US warplanes bombed Iranian nuclear sites.
Araghchi told Al Jazeera that if attacked again, "we will attack their bases in the region," referring to the US.
Cover photo: KARIM JAAFAR / AFP