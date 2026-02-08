Iran foreign minister issues warning to US as he looks toward further nuclear talks

Tehran, Iran - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday he hoped talks with the US would resume soon, while reiterating Tehran's red lines and warning against any American attack.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks during the 17th edition of the Al-Jazeera Forum in Doha on February 7, 2026. © KARIM JAAFAR / AFP

According to excerpts published on his official Telegram channel during an interview with the Al Jazeera network, Araghchi said that Iran's missile program was "never negotiable" in Friday's talks in Oman.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to raise the ballistic missiles program in a meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington next week.

Araghchi, meanwhile, warned that Tehran would target US bases in the region if the US attacked Iranian territory.

It came as lead Iran negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visited the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea, signaling the persistent threat of US military action.

The US military's Central Command said the two top officials visited the nuclear-powered vessel in a post on social media.

In his own social media post, Witkoff said the aircraft carrier and its strike group was "keeping us safe and upholding President Trump's message of peace through strength."