Supreme Court declines to hear case challenging same-sex marriage
Washington DC - The US Supreme Court declined on Monday to hear a case challenging the constitutional right to same-sex marriage.
The conservative-dominated court did not provide any explanation for its decision to reject the case.
Kim Davis, a former county clerk in Kentucky who refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples, had asked the top court to overturn its landmark 2015 ruling legalizing gay marriage.
Davis was ordered to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to a gay couple who were among those she refused a marriage license.
Conservatives have a 6-3 majority on the Supreme Court.
Davis' appeal of the award had raised concerns among LGBTQ+ communities that the court – which struck down the constitutional right to abortion three years ago – might agree to revisit the decision legalizing same-sex marriage.
At least four votes would have been needed for the top court to accept the case.
LGBTQ+ rights advocates welcome Supreme Court decision
Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ+ advocacy group, welcomed the court's decision not to hear the case brought by Davis, who had cited her Christian religious beliefs for her refusal to issue the marriage licenses.
"Today, love won again," Human Rights Campaign president Kelley Robinson said in a statement. "When public officials take an oath to serve their communities, that promise extends to everyone – including LGBTQ+ people."
"The Supreme Court made clear today that refusing to respect the constitutional rights of others does not come without consequences."
