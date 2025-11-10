Supreme Court declines to hear case challenging same-sex marriage

Washington DC - The US Supreme Court declined on Monday to hear a case challenging the constitutional right to same-sex marriage .

An LGBTQ+ rights activist waves a rainbow flag in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington DC. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

The conservative-dominated court did not provide any explanation for its decision to reject the case.

Kim Davis, a former county clerk in Kentucky who refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples, had asked the top court to overturn its landmark 2015 ruling legalizing gay marriage.

Davis was ordered to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to a gay couple who were among those she refused a marriage license.

Conservatives have a 6-3 majority on the Supreme Court.

Davis' appeal of the award had raised concerns among LGBTQ+ communities that the court – which struck down the constitutional right to abortion three years ago – might agree to revisit the decision legalizing same-sex marriage.

At least four votes would have been needed for the top court to accept the case.