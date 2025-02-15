New Yorkers protest as "transgender" and "queer" scrubbed from Stonewall monument website

New York, New York - The National Park Service has scrubbed references to transgender and queer people from the website of a monument to the 1969 Stonewall Uprising, a foundational moment in the struggle for LGBTQ+ rights , igniting protests in New York City on Friday.

US Army veteran Tanya Walker (c.) speaks during a protest outside the Stonewall Inn, after the word transgender was erased from the National Park Service's webpage, in New York on February 14, 2025. © KENA BETANCUR / AFP

The move comes as President Donald Trump has sought a return to a strict binary definition of gender in the US, leading attacks on transgender people and issuing an executive order that states the country only has two genders – male and female.

The website – managed by the National Park Service, a branch of the federal government – had provided information about the monument, which includes a visitor center as well as the famed Stonewall Inn.

The small Greenwich Village gay bar was raided by police on June 28, 1969, igniting six days of rioting that birthed the modern gay rights movement, later extended to transgender and non-binary people.

But on Friday the widely-used "LGBTQ" acronym – which stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer – had been changed throughout the website to "LGB" and all reference to transgender or queer people erased.

Several hundred people carried signs bearing slogans such as "Silence = death" and "There's no Stonewall without the T" as they rallied in New York City against the move.

"This is just cruel and petty," posted New York Governor Kathy Hochul on social media. "Transgender people play a critical role in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights – and New York will never allow their contributions to be erased."