CIA chief meets with Venezuela interim leader Delcy Rodriguez in highest-level visit since Maduro arrest

Washington DC - US Central Intelligence Agency head John Ratcliffe traveled to Venezuela and met leader Delcy Rodriguez, a US administration official said Friday, in the highest-level American visit since the fall of Nicolas Maduro.

US Central Intelligence Agency head John Ratcliffe traveled to Venezuela and met leader Delcy Rodriguez (pictured.) © Juan BARRETO / AFP

President Donald Trump sent the spy chief to Caracas on Thursday for a meeting that lasted approximately two hours, US sources said, less than two weeks after Maduro and his wife were seized in a US military operation.

"At President Trump's direction, Director Ratcliffe traveled to Venezuela to meet with interim president Delcy Rodriguez to deliver the message that the United States looks forward to an improved working relationship," the Trump administration official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The official added that Ratcliffe and Rodriguez "discussed potential opportunities for economic collaboration and that Venezuela can no longer be a safe haven for America’s adversaries, especially narcotraffickers."

Ratcliffe sits at Trump's cabinet meetings and is the most senior official to travel to Venezuela since the US toppled leftist Maduro.

US sources billed the CIA chief's visit as a "trust-building measure" that paved the way for continued communication between Washington and Caracas.

The visit was coordinated between the White House, US State Department and the Pentagon, they added.